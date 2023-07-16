NEW YORK (PIX11) — A soggy and muggy day is on tap in the New York City area Sunday.

With humidity levels remaining elevated, numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day. In addition, some locations could see hail, flooding, and even a tornado. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the five boroughs, New Jersey and Long Island, according to the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch is also in effect for parts of Long Island.

It clears out Monday when afternoon temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees. Humidity levels will be a bit lower than Sunday, but it will still feel quite sticky. Look for another chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon.