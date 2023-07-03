NEW YORK (PIX11) — Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall threaten to put a damper on the Fourth of July festivities in the New York City area.

The showers are expected to arrive Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the five boroughs and parts of northern New Jersey.

Monday will be hot and humid with a high near 85, but it will feel closer to 97 degrees. The temperature will hit 82 on Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

`As of 7 a.m., the Air Quality Index in New York City was 38, which is considered good, according to AirNow.gov.