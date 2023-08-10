NEW YORK (PIX11) – Low pressure will move through the area later today, bringing unsettled weather to much of the region. We can expect partly sunny skies early followed by showers and thunderstorms later Thursday afternoon.

Some of these storms may contain locally heavy downpours. The high will be 80 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will move in from the west. The high temperature will be 85 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with a chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm as winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 88 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of late thunderstorms as a front will move through the region. The high will be 85 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the area.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 84 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.