NEW YORK (PIX11) – Low pressure will move through the region Friday, bringing unsettled weather for the end of the workweek. We can expect rain and thunderstorms this morning with locally heavy downpours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon. The high will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a scattered shower and temperatures that will be slightly cooler. The high will be 79 in the city and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a front moves toward the region from the west. The high will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high will be 78 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 70s for much of the region.