NEW YORK (PIX11) — A frontal boundary nears the tri-state region on Friday. Ahead of the front, copious amounts of tropical moisture have made their way from the south, and it will enhance the chance of heavy downpours and bring the threat of localized flooding.

A few strong storms moved through the region’s extreme northern and western sections on Thursday evening. We expect most of them to bypass well north of the city through the evening hours. The rest of the night will be dry but very humid and warm, with lows in the mid-70s.

The risk of showers redevelops by Friday morning. Heading into the afternoon, expect chances of widespread rain to increase, especially if the sun breaks through the clouds and adds more instability to what is already a volatile atmosphere. Any storms that develop could be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours causing flash flooding in areas that have already dealt with enough rain last weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Things should calm down on Saturday as the frontal boundary shifts to the north. Still, the risk of an isolated shower or downpour cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. More sunshine will make it hotter, with highs near 90s degrees.

Another frontal boundary lines closer to the region on Sunday. That will bring more showers and storms into the forecast for the back half of the weekend. That will also cause temperatures to take a step back into the mid-90s.

The weather pattern looks to continue into the early part of next week. Expect the high humidity to stick around on Monday and Tuesday with the risk of a thunderstorm. By the middle of next week, we may see the moisture trail down.