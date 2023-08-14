NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heavy showers and storms are in store as an area of low pressure moves through the area. The storms will be capable to produce torrential downpours and gusty winds.

Due to the heavy rain from the weekend and the possibility of heavy rain in the forecast, a Flood Watch has been issued for the overnight period.

Much of Monday evening should be dry. Heading into the overnight, the rain will ramp up, and it is expected to become heavy for parts of the region. To the south of the city, there is a possibility that the storms could turn severe with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. While a low threat, the risk of a brief tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

A few storms may linger into the morning hours of Tuesday. Otherwise, much of the day will be dry. In the evening hours, the trailing cold front will cross through, and it may spark another round of gusty thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, the front will remain offshore. That will keep some clouds around during the day, but it looks to stay dry. Expect highs in the mid-80s.

There may be an area of low pressure that forms along the frontal boundary and passes off the coast on Thursday. The storm may end up staying well offshore and miss us totally, but there is a chance it may track closer and just brush the coast with some showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Things then start to look well heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. The heat is on by Sunday as southwesterly winds bring temperatures to around 90 degrees, and it may continue into next Monday as well.