NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first heat wave this season is expected to take place Saturday as temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees or above for the third day in a row.

The humidity will continue to be around and make it feel more like around 100 degrees for a lot of the area. Ending the probable heat wave is a cold front that will bring the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Most of the region is in a slight risk of severe storms. Those biggest threats with storm activity are heavy rainfall and gusty winds, a brief updraft cannot be ruled out. Tonight, features mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s and 70s.

A more refreshing air mass moves in tomorrow and it will linger into the next work week. Allowing temps to dip into the 80s for Sunday and most of the next workweek. Humidity levels are also expected to decrease.