NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a cold front will work its way in from the west. We can expect partly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 89 in the city and upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much cooler as high pressure will move in from Canada bringing pleasant temperatures to much of the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 81 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will move into the region late in the day. The high will be 76 in the city and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a front will move through the area. The high will be 82 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.