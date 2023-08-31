NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days bringing tranquil weather to much of the region. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with low humidity as winds will shift to the north. The high will be 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer as high pressure will center itself over the region. The high will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high will be 89 in the city and upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and very warm with temperatures close to 90 for much of the area.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued hot as high pressure will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high will be 92 in the city and low 90s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with high of 93 in the city and low 90s in the suburbs.