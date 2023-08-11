NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will pass to the south bringing drier air into the region for today. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with above average temperatures. The high will be 86 in the city and mid to upper-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will move through the area. The high will be 85 in the city and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm as high pressure will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city and mid to upper-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 83 in the city and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a lingering chance of showers as high pressure will slowly move into the area. The high will be 84 in the city and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid 80s for much of the region.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 86 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs.