NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move into the region and dominate the weather for the tri-state area over the next few days. We can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of 88 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be hazy, hot, and humid with dangerous temperatures as winds will bring air in from the southwest. The high temperature will be 95 in the city and mid to upper 90s in the suburbs. The heat will combine with the humidity to make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees in spots.

Friday will be sunny and dangerously hot again as high pressure will keep the region in a scorching air mass. The high will be 97 in the city and mid to upper 90s in the suburbs. The heat indices will once again reach the triple digits in many areas.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with afternoon showers and thunderstorms developing as a cold front will move through the region. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high will be 94 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and noticeably cooler as high pressure will bring air from Canada into the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s for much of the region.