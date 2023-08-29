NEW YORK (PIX11) – A stationary front will remain draped to the south of the region as high pressure to the north will move offshore. We can expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms early as a cold front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will move toward the region from the west. The high will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high of 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 85 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and hot as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 90 in the city, upper 80s to near 90 in the suburbs.