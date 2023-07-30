NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City area is getting a much-needed break from the heat and humidity Sunday.

Lingering clouds will make way for more sunshine during the afternoon. High temps are expected to be below normal for this time of the year, from the low 70s to the mid-80s.

No air conditioning will be needed tonight, expect clear skies and temps in the 60s across the five boroughs.

Conditions are expected to remain pleasant for the next few days. The high temps will remain in the 80s, and humidity will be on the lower side through the middle of the week.

There could be some rain throughout the day Monday. More showers are expected by the end of the week.