NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will bring near-record warmth to portions of the tristate area before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday for New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, and portions of New Jersey. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 92 in the city, upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. The humidity will combine to make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday will be sunny and continued hot with a high of 93 in the city, low to mid 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will work its way on from the west. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing as low pressure approaches the region. The high will be 90 in the city, the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a cold front will remain draped over the region. Temperatures will be milder with a high of 85 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny as weak high pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s for much of the region.

Monday will be partly sunny and comfortable as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 80 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.