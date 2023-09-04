NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days as temperatures will be well above average. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of the area.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 92 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs. The humidity will combine to make it feel like the mid to upper 90s in many spots.

Tuesday will be sunny and continued hot with a high of 93 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs. The humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 92 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will work its way in from the west. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through the area. The high will be 90 in the city and upper 80s to near 90 in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high will be 85 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.