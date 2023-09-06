NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the tri-state area before moving offshore into the Atlantic. A heat advisory is in effect through Thursday for much of the tri-state area.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 94 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will work its way in from the west. The high will be 93 in the city and upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a slow-moving front will remain draped very close to the area. The high will be 86 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and noticeably cooler as winds will bring mild air in from Canada. The high will be 83 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 81 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the region.