NEW YORK (PIX11) — Labor Day may be in the rearview mirror, but Mother Nature wants to remind us that it is still summer.

Temperatures soared into the 90s on Tuesday for the first time since the end of July. For Newark and Islip, record highs were set as the thermometer reached 95 and 91 degrees, respectively. Heat Advisories have been extended into Thursday, indicating that this hot stretch will continue until a cold front brings the threat of storms and a return to more seasonable temperatures.

It will be a hot and uncomfortably humid Tuesday night. Temperatures in the city will only trail down into the mid-70s in the city. You will need to go to areas well north and west where we can see lows dipping into the 60s.

The heat and humidity will be in full force on Wednesday. We should see temperatures climb further through the 90s in the city. We can expect the heat index to rise into the upper 90s, with a few spots seeing feel-like readings surpassing 100 degrees.

Thursday’s temperature may top out into the lower 90s and make the heat wave official for the city. Toward the afternoon, a cold front will start to make its way toward the region, which may spark an isolated shower in the afternoon. A better chance of storms will be possible at night when the actual front arrives.

The cooler temperatures will arrive, but it may also start an unsettled stretch that will continue into the weekend. The frontal boundary is expected to slow down and turn nearly stationary around the region.

While we are not expected to see a washout, the risk of showers and storms starts on Friday and continues into the weekend. Thanks to the shower threat and clouds, temperatures will be much more relaxed through the period, with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday may still feature the risk of storms around with highs at about 80 degrees, but being that it is six days away, there is a lot of uncertainty with the long-term forecast.