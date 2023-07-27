NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will bring dangerous heat to much of the tri-state area for the next several days.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday for portions of New York and New Jersey. A heat advisory is also in effect for the tri-state area. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of showers and strong thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 96 in the city and upper 90s in the suburbs. The humidity will combine with the heat to make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

Friday will be hazy, hot and humid with dangerous heat continuing as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 95 in the city and upper 90s over the suburbs. The heat will combine with humidity to make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon as a cold front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 93 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and much cooler as high pressure will move in from the west bringing drier air in from Canada. The high will be 82 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 83 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low 80s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain as low pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 82 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.