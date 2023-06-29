NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move toward the region bringing winds and smoke from Canada raising air quality concerns for Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight for the tri-state area. We can expect hazy sunshine this afternoon with a high temperature of 84 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 85 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will move into the region from the west. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will slowly drift to the east of the region. The high will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers and temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a high of 82 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm as high pressure will bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.