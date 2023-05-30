NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain over the Canadian Maritimes keeping tranquil weather for the next several days. Expect hazy sunshine with temperatures that will be below average. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild as high pressure will continue to drift near the region. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as winds will shift to the west. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and warm with temperatures that will feel more like summer as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high will be 89 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and much cooler as a front will move through the region early in the day. Winds will shift onshore during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 70 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move closer to the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.