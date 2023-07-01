NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect another round of widespread haze and warm temps to start the month of July.

Otherwise, a light breeze and mostly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees in the city and upper 70s to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Although air quality levels have improved, an Air Quality Alert remains effective until midnight, be sure to take it easy out there and avoid strenuous activity especially those included in the sensitive group.

Look for scattered showers and storms moving in Saturday night, widespread haze and fog will also continue to be an issue across most of the region. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and a low near 71 degrees in the city, and mid 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Look for more wet weather throughout the day Sunday and also portions of Monday, along with brighter and hotter conditions on Independence Day