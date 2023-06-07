NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to affect the area through the next several days as low pressure remains stationary over the Canadian Maritimes. We can expect hazy sunshine this afternoon with a high temperature of 77 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as a weak front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will meander to the northeast of the area. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as low pressure will approach the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a storm system will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of isolated shows with temperatures in the low 80s for much of the area.