NEW YORK (PIX11) – A slow-moving front will drift toward the tri-state area today bringing a return to fall temperatures for much of the week. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 63 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler as winds will bring air from Canada back into the region. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 51 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a brisk northwest wind as high pressure will move toward the area. The high will be 50 in the city and upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continued chilly as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 51 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of 57 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.