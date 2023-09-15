NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move closer to the area from the west as Hurricane Lee will pass well offshore of the region. We can expect increasing high clouds this afternoon with gusty winds developing. The high will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and windy as Hurricane Lee moves east of the area. The high will be 75 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day showers as low pressure will move in from the west. The high will be 79 in the city and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will move through the area. The high will be 76 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and nice with a high of 75 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 70s for much of the area.