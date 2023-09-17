NEW YORK (PIX11) — This Saturday and Sunday marked the last full weekend of the summer season, and it came with gorgeous weather conditions across the tri-state area.

Under plenty of sunshine, highs Sunday ranged from the mid to upper 70s, and most of the region remained dry throughout the day.

As the evening rolls around, expect more cloud cover and a chance for showers and storms, especially points north and west.

The low will be near 65 degrees in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

A stray shower and storm may stick around some of the area overnight.

The wet weather will carry over into Monday but should exit the region by the second part of the day. This week will be the only rainy day; otherwise, expect clear and comfortable conditions.

Temperatures this week will be in the low to mid-70s, apart from Monday, which is expected to fall just below the 70-degree mark. Fall officially arrives next Saturday, September 23rd.