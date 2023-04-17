NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving front will bring morning showers and patchy fog to the New York City area Monday.

The sun breaks through in the afternoon, bringing temperatures in the 70s in the five boroughs and the suburbs. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as winds will shift onshore during the afternoon. The temperature will be below average with a high of 58 in the city, and upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees in the suburbs.

Wednesday will see decreasing clouds during the afternoon as high pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 65 in the city and mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 70 in the city, and low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of late-day showers. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 75 in the city and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.