NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent area of low pressure off the coast will bring a lot of rain across the tri-state region on Friday.

The storm is bringing a lot of tropical moisture, and with all the rain we’ve had earlier in the week, the threat of flooding will increase. Along with the flood threat associated with the heavy rain, there is a full moon, and the winds continue to come in from the east, forcing the tides to run high enough, creating some minor coastal flooding for the next couple of cycles.

Some showers have started already on Thursday evening. Heading into the rest of the night, expect waves of rain to develop and become heavy at times during the period. Expect overnight temperatures to dip into the upper 50s.

The rain is expected to come down hard at times on Friday and cause some street flooding on area roadways. We may also see a number of streams and rivers swell up and overflow their banks. Potentially, both commutes may feature heavy downpours, making travel very treacherous. In addition, the winds will be whipping around. We may sometimes see 20 to 30-mph gusts along coastal sections, making it feel raw as temperatures only hover in the lower 60s during the day.

The rain may linger into Saturday morning before the storm finally drifts away. We may see many areas get more than 2 inches across the board. In extreme cases, a few spots may reach over 4 to 5 inches of rain. By Saturday afternoon, we should expect skies to clear out with highs in the upper 60s gradually.

Afterward, it will be smooth sailing for the next couple of days as high pressure moves in, allowing the region to dry out.

Sunday will feature sunny skies, and temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s. Early next week, skies will remain mostly sunny. Southwesterly winds will develop, and we may see highs approach 80 degrees for both Monday and Tuesday.