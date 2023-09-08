NEW YORK (PIX11) – While the 90-degree temperatures may be gone for most of the area today, outside conditions remain on the humid side.

Temps will top in the upper 80s on Friday afternoon, but the humidity will feel more like the low to mid 90s. A heat advisory also remains in place through this afternoon for most of the region.

More thunderstorms are expected to flare up in the afternoon for inland areas as well.

Compared to yesterday, the storms will have a better chance of getting closer to the coast during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Also, some storms could be severe once again, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail.

Over the weekend, the nearly stationary front will remain a player. While it will be dry and partly cloudy most of the time, both days will see the chance of scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

While temperatures will be in the lower 80s, the humidity will still be oppressive, making it uncomfortable.

By Monday, we may see the humidity ease a touch, but the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will still be around. Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower 80s.