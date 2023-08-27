NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures are dropping into the 60s and low 70s Sunday night, expecting only to warm a few degrees for Monday. The week will stay in the 70s before heating up at the end of next weekend.

Rain is expected to begin Monday night and continue through Wednesday morning. Some rain affecting the area will result from a low-pressure system pulling the showers from Hurricane Franklin.

The hurricane is not expected to impact the region in any other way. The remainder of the week will see bright blue skies, with some variable clouds, before thunderstorms return on Sunday.