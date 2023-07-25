NEW YORK (PIX11) — Strong thunderstorms moved through the region on Tuesday bringing gusty winds, flooding downpours and a lot of lightning. Numerous downed tree limbs were reported in Brooklyn, while many areas down the Jersey Shore dealt with flooding downpours that temporarily closed a number of roadways. Unfortunately, the storms were just a precursor to the extreme heat and humidity that will make its way to the region this week. Heat advisories have already been issued for Thursday as the heat index is expected to approach 100 degrees or higher.

Any leftover showers on Tuesday night will diminish early in the evening. The rest of the night will feature clearing skies with temperatures dropping down to around 70 degrees.

(PIX11)

The heat moves in on Wednesday as temperatures get close to 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. While it is hot, it will not be oppressively humid, limiting the heat index to the lower 90s. The air quality will be an issue as the high levels of ozone will cause it to be unhealthy for the elderly, young and those with respiratory issues.

By Thursday, it is all about the heat and humidity. Temperatures will make their way into the lower 90s and it will be very oppressive with the humidity. Expect the heat index to be near 100 degrees or above in the afternoon and linger into the early evening hours. There will be a frontal boundary to the north that may bring in an isolated thunderstorm during the latter part of the day.

The worst of the heat will be on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. We may see the heat index climb further into triple digits during the day. Excessive heat warnings may be issued for parts of the region with the heat index climbing past 105 degrees. Similar to Thursday, the frontal boundary to the north may bring in a round of afternoon showers and storms.

Saturday will feature more heat and humidity, but the frontal boundary will end up crossing through the region during the afternoon. That will cause temperatures to back down into the lower 90s, but it will still feel more like the upper 90s. The frontal passage should bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, but importantly, it will break the possible heat wave.

By Sunday, high pressure moves in from Canada bringing in a refreshing air mass. Temperatures will back down into the mid 80s and the humidity will drop.

The pleasant weather continues into Monday, but we may see the threat for some storms come back by next Tuesday.