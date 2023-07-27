NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday was day one of the probable heat wave as temperatures in Central Park soared into the 90s, and the heat index topped close to 100 degrees.

Due to the extreme temperatures, the Excessive Heat Warning continues for the city through Friday. While Saturday will still be a very hot day, the humidity may not be as oppressive. That being said, a Heat Advisory has been issued for that day.

Along with the heat and humidity, a disturbance brought the chance of strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon. While most of the severe activity occurred north of the city, a few storms will make their way to the coast, albeit in a weakened state.

Any leftover storms lingering around Thursday evening will diminish. The rest of the night will feature partly cloudy skies, and it will be very muggy, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Friday will be day two of the heat wave as temperatures climb into the mid-90s. Adding in the humidity will feel more like around 100 degrees, with some inland areas getting toward 105 degrees. While it cannot be ruled out, the thunder threat will be much lower and will probably be limited to areas south of the city.

The expected heat wave will end on Saturday as temperatures climb back into the 90s. Causing the heat wave to break will be an approaching frontal boundary that will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region.

Once the front passes, high pressure from Canada will move in, bringing a refreshing airmass across the region. Temperatures will back down on Sunday into the lower 80s, and the humidity will also take a tumble.

The comfortable temperatures and humidity will continue into next work week, with temperatures holding in the low to mid-80s.