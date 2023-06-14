NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move through the New York area bringing unsettled weather to portions of the region. Expect sunshine early followed by increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 78 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 80 in the city, upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as weak high pressure will pass to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the region.