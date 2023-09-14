NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will work its way in from the west bringing dry weather for the next few days. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cool as Hurricane Lee passes well to the east of the region. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 75 in the city and mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure will slide offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 79 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continued pleasant with a high of 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather in the area. The high will be 77 in the city and mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the region.