NEW YORK (PIX11) – A cold front moving through will drop temperatures in the area into the upper 40s, with some locations possibly lucky enough to break 50 degrees.

There are clear skies ahead, and it remains this way for the upcoming week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s, but morning wind chill can be seen dropping temps below freezing on some days.

The two-weekend streak of being rain-free is looking to come to an end next weekend, with rain forecasted for Friday and Saturday.