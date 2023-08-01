NEW YORK (PIX11) — The string of beautiful weather continues. High pressure crossing through the region brought more sunshine on Tuesday, and a northerly wind will bring in a cool night for the first full night of August.

We stay dry for the next couple of days, but a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast at the end of the week.

The skies will be clear on Tuesday night. The winds will ease, and that will cause the temperatures to take a tumble for inland areas. We may see some spots going down into the 40s for areas well north while the city goes into the lower 60s. Due to the full moon, some minor coastal flooding will occur for parts of Long Island’s south shore during the evening hours.

Wednesday will feature abundant sunshine and low levels of humidity as high-pressure tracks right across the region. Expect highs to stay near the 80-degree mark.

Clouds start to move in on Thursday as a cold front begins to make its way toward the region. A stray shower may flare up in the afternoon, but most areas should stay dry. Expect highs to be in the lower 80s

The frontal boundary moves through on Friday, bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms. At this point, the storms may come early in the morning. Then another round is expected to flare up later in the afternoon or evening. Highs will remain in the lower 80s.

There may be a few lingering clouds around on Saturday, but most of the weekend features mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on both days will top out in the lower 80s.