NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to bring dangerous heat to the tri-state area before a cold front arrives to provide relief over the weekend.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Friday for central and southern New Jersey. A heat advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for the remainder of the tri-state area. We can expect hot and humid weather this afternoon with a high of 93 in the city and low to mid 90s in the suburbs. The humidity will combine to make it feel like 95 to 99 degrees in the city and 100-105 over New Jersey.

Saturday will be very warm and humid with strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 92 in the city and upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and much cooler as high pressure will bring drier air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 82 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 81 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and comfortable as high pressure will pass to the north of the region. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 79 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible as a front will move in from the west. The high will be 80 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.