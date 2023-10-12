NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday was a delightful encore featuring lots of sunshine and temperatures going to around 70 degrees across many parts of the city.

A weak frontal boundary causes temperatures to back down a bit for Friday. A more potent system moves in, bringing rain for the weekend yet again. This would be the sixth weekend in a row in which rain affected either Saturday, Sunday or both days.

Thursday night will feature a few clouds associated with a weak cold front passing by. It will stay dry, though. Overnight lows will end up in the lower 50s in the city while surrounding suburbs dip into the 40s.

The winds will shift to the north behind the frontal boundary for Friday, resulting in cooler temperatures. Skies will be sunny though, but the northerly wind will cause temperatures to back down into the mid-60s.

The next storm system moves in late Friday night into Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase rather quickly during the overnight hours, with rain developing on Friday morning. As the system looks to track to the south, much of the rain will be on the light to moderate side for the city. There will be a very cool breeze coming in from the east, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s for most of Saturday.

In addition to the southerly track, the system continues to indicate that it will be progressive, giving us the possibility that we may be able to salvage a part of the weekend. Any leftover showers on Sunday morning may taper off during the day, and skies could partially clear out. It will still be rather cool, though, with highs in the upper 50s.

Heading into next week, the cooler temperatures will still be around as a northeasterly wind breeze lingers. Temperatures will remain to hover around the upper 50s to around 60 degrees for the first half of the week.

An onshore flow may cause a light rain shower on Monday. Late on Tuesday and into Wednesday an area of low pressure may develop off the coast and bring in the chance for more rain. Things should finally calm down for the latter part of the week.