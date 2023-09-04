NEW YORK (PIX11) — It has been a hot and muggy Labor Day, and these conditions will persist in the coming days.

It will cool off into the upper 70s tonight with varying cloud cover. However, it will heat right back up tomorrow and Wednesday, with a chance to hit above 90 degrees midweek. After Wednesday, temperatures slowly decline through the 80s until Sunday.

Skies will be bright blue throughout the week, aside from variable clouds. However, conditions will change starting Thursday evening as showers enter the region.

The rain is expected to stay through Friday and Saturday before clearing up on Sunday. Temperatures will become seasonable by Monday, staying in the upper 70s.