NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will bring cooler and dryer air into the region and remain in control of the weather for the next few days. We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with a high of 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 79 in the city and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing as low pressure will move into the region from the west. There is a chance of showers developing during the afternoon. The high will be 74 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as a cold front will move through the area during the afternoon. The high will be 82 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will work its way into the area. The high will be 83 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. The high will be 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures that will be below average with a high of 78 in the city and upper 70s in the suburbs.