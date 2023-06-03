NEW YORK (PIX11) — After temps skyrocketed to the 90s, with showers and thunderstorms moving across the tri-state region on Friday, New Yorkers can expect to get much cooler and drier conditions for the weekend.

There may be a stray shower that makes its way across some of the area today, but it will primarily be a dry and cool day with a northeasterly wind keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The northeasterly breeze will also bring a cloud cover that could stick around for a good portion of the day.

On Sunday expect more sunshine, with a light breeze keeping a good portion of the area in the 60s and 70s.