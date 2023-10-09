NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for today as a stubborn area of low pressure will meander over Canada. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 61 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny and nice as cool Canadian air will remain blanketed over the region. The high temperature will be 65 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool as weak low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of a late day shower as a stationary front will drift through the region. The high temperature will be 63 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as low pressure will move closer to the area from the west. The high will be 61 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.