NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer as low pressure moves away from the area and high pressure moves in from the west. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 70s for much of the day.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler as winds will shift to the north. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-70s.