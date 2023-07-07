NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving cold front will affect the weather for the region throughout the upcoming weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with continued warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms mainly north and west of the city. The high will be 87 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The high will be 80 in the city, upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of rain as low pressure will move through the region. The high will be 84 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a scattered shower or thunderstorm late in the day as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the low 90s for much of the region as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 88 in the city, mid to upper 80s for the suburbs.