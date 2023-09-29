NEW YORK (PIX11) – A coastal storm is underway Friday and is expected to bring heavy downpours which could lead to flash flooding. There’s also a risk for excessive runoffs that could lead to floods of rivers, streams, and low-lying areas.

So far, 8.35 inches of rain has fallen at Central Park this month. This coastal storm could break into the top 10 for the wettest September on record.

The slow-moving system could yield 2-5 inches of rain with a potential for locally higher amounts. There’s also the possibility of rainfall rates averaging around an inch per hour. Keep in mind that recent rainfall from Ophelia has made the ground very saturated. Any additional rainfall coupled with the Harvest Supermoon increases the risk of flooding. There are watches and advisories in place.

For now, plan on a wet day with travel disruptions. Even though mass transit is the better option, there could be flooding in subways as well. Showers will likely linger through mid-day tomorrow. Clouds could stick around near the coast on Saturday, while interior locations could experience peaks of sunshine.

Then a warmup will follow with highs in the 70s and possibly 80 through mid-week, perfect leaf peeping and other fall activities.