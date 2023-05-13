NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will feature a cloud cover for much of the day. Any shower activity associated with the frontal boundary will stay to the south across Central and South Jersey. Still, the risk of a light shower cannot be totally ruled out for the city.

The clouds will eventually thin out giving the chance to see some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, it will still be a relatively warm day with highs at around 80 degrees.

The front will dip south and bring back the sunshine for Mother’s Day. There will be a northerly breeze through and that will cause temperatures to back down into the lower 70s.

Expect more of the same on Monday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s. We will see temperatures nudge up to the upper 70s before a frontal boundary brings the chance of showers on Wednesday. Highs will dip back to around 70 degrees.