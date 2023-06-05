NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to drift around the Canadian Maritimes as high pressure slowly advances from the west. We can expect mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 77 degrees in New York City and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with a chance of a scattered shower as low pressure continues to meander to the northeast of the tri-state region. The high temperature will be 80 degrees in New York City and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant as high pressure will gradually work its way closer to the area. The high temperature will be 78 degrees in New York City and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers developing later in the day as low pressure will move toward the tri-state region. The high temperature will be 74 in New York City and mid-70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers as a front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 72 in New York City and low 70s in the suburbs.