NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cloudy skies, drizzle, and dense fog are expected Sunday in the New York City area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the five boroughs and many coastal sections in the area. Otherwise, there may be a few breaks from the sun during the day and temperatures will top out in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will make its way from the west, bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms late Sunday evening into Monday morning. The showers may linger into the day before the front shifts off the coast on Monday afternoon. Skies will clear out with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

A brisk northerly wind develops behind the front, bringing temperatures into the 40s on Monday night. The cool breeze will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be in the lower 60s but it will start warming up during the latter part of the week. Expect highs to return to the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.