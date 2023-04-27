NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will pass through the New York City area Thursday followed by two storms that will affect the region this weekend.

It will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a high temperature of 58 in the city, and upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as low pressure works its way into the region from the south. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as low pressure will move through the area from the west. The high temperature will be 55 in the city, and mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy in the afternoon as a second storm system moves into the area. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers early before it clears up in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 50s for much of the region.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower possible as weak high pressure will gradually drift toward the area. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.