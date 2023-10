NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be a cloudy, rain-filled Sunday across the New York City area.

It’s going to be a bit chilly, too, with temps only reaching the high 50s.

Showers will continue into Monday, as will the cooler temperatures.

The week ahead will remain in the 50s and upper 40s, with wind chills dropping the temperature to as low as 30 degrees in the mornings.

A low-pressure system moving up the coast will bring another shower on Wednesday, but the remainder of the week looks dry.