NEW YORK (PIX11) — Expect a few light showers or drizzle Saturday morning. The bulk of the rain will develop during the afternoon and it will continue into the evening. There may be a few rounds of heavier rain, especially across eastern areas that may lead to localized ponding on area roadways.

Despite the rain, temperatures will not be too cool with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight, the cold front from the west will cross through the region and kick the storm out to sea.

Sunday may start out mostly cloudy, but we should see skies gradually clear out as the day progresses. It will also be warmer as highs climb into the mid-70s.

The weather will stay on the tranquil side for next week featuring partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover at or above normal for this time of the year with highs in the low to mid-70s.